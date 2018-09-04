Bono Suffers Loss Of Voice During Berlin Concert

U2’s lead singer BONO suffered a complete loss of his voice during a concert in BERLIN, GERMANY on SATURDAY. The band released news that he had seen a doctor and will “be back to full voice” soon.

In a statement through U2’s publicist, BONO told CNN SUNDAY he’d be in great shape to complete the band’s experience+innocence tour. “So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out. My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the BERLIN audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason. We can’t wait to get back there on NOVEMBER 13.”

BERLIN’s MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA tweeted: “Get well soon, BONO.”