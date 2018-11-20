Bonneville/Sacramento To Hold Camp Fire Benefit Concert

BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO will hold a special benefit concert for the victims of the CAMP FIRE with MATT NATHANSON and CARLY PEARCE on DECEMBER 3rd at THE GROUNDS in ROSEVILLE, CA. The CAMP FIRE BENEFIT CONCERT will raise funds for THE SALVATION ARMY’s relief efforts.

“We want to make sure we use the power of our medium to do everything possible to help the victims of the CAMP FIRE,” said VP/Market Manager STEVE COTTINGIM. “We truly appreciate everyone’s efforts, including that of the artists to work with us for such an important issue in our community.”

“The effect of this fire is like nothing we’ve ever seen in our community and we knew we needed to use the power of our brands to help,” said Group Director of Programming CHAD RUFER. “We are beyond grateful for the help of our label partners in New York and Nashville for assisting us in routing both MATT and CARLY into SACRAMENTO to put on a show to benefit such an important issue in our community.”

The BONNEVILLE SACRAMENTO cluster includes Sports KHTK-A (SPORTS 1140), Hot AC KZZO (NOW 100.5), Country KNCI (NEW COUNTRY 105.1), and AC KYMX (MIX 98).