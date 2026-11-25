For independent recording artist Bonner Black, songwriting has always been about following a story wherever it leads. That philosophy has taken her from more than a decade of touring to writing nearly 1,700 custom songs for other people…and, more recently, into the world of birding, where an unexpected passion has become an integral part of her creative life.

Now, Black brings those worlds together with the release of her new five-track EP, Little Bird In A Big Sky, and the announcement of The Flyway Tour with fellow touring musician Walker Burroughs.

Fans of Black’s music know her for pairing unfiltered, heart-tugging lyrics with head-bopping, radio-ready melodies. On Little Bird In A Big Sky, that signature sound comes through in organic indie-Americana songs like “Honest Woman” and “If It’s Gone,” which explore substance abuse, relationship dynamics and the frustrations of modern dating while maintaining the humor and accessibility that have become part of Black’s songwriting style.

Drawing inspiration from unconventional places, Black also wrote “Happy As We Were,” a nostalgic ’90s indie-rock/pop anthem inspired by a real-life couple who married at 19, divorced at 30 and eventually remarried at 50 after reconnecting at their daughter’s wedding.

The title track, “Little Bird In A Big Sky,” was inspired by the Arctic Tern, a bird weighing less than a pound that undertakes one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom. Black discovered birding in 2021, and what began as a hobby during a difficult period in her life eventually became an unexpected creative outlet. An incredible bird migration even helped her push through a period of self-doubt, further deepening the connection between the natural world and her creative life.

That connection now takes center stage with The Flyway Tour, where Black and Burroughs will follow the Mississippi Flyway, one of North America’s major migratory bird routes. The tour will feature bird walks and concerts at nature centers along the route, combining live music with opportunities to explore local habitats and learn about the wildlife in each community. Ten percent of tour proceeds will benefit participating nature centers.

“When a bird lover and a tree lover happen to be touring musicians,” Black says, “you get The Flyway Tour.”

Black’s experience reflects a broader cultural shift. Birding has seen a reported 37% increase among Gen Z and millennial participants since 2020, and Black has found herself at the center of that movement. British Vogue highlighted her social media in its 2026 feature “Is Birdwatching Cool Now?”, while NBC’s Nightly News featured two of her birding reels in a segment about younger generations embracing “grandma hobbies.” A POPSUGAR feature spotlighting Black, “Suddenly Birdwatching Is The Hot Girl Hobby of The Year,” generated more than five million Instagram views.

“The thing about music and birding is no matter how many songs I write or birds I see, I still want to chase that next one,” Black says. “I hope when I look back at my discography and my life list, it will be a reflection of a life lived for stories and adventure.”

Following 20 tour dates across the U.S., U.K. and Spain, Black enters this new chapter with more than one million Spotify streams and nearly 200,000 social media followers, continuing to build a career that bridges music, storytelling and her passion for the outdoors.

LITTLE BIRD IN A BIG SKY TRACK LIST

1. Honest Woman

2. Little Bird In A Big Sky

3. Love In The Modern World

4. Happy As We Were

5. If It’s Gone

THE FLYWAY TOUR

October 17 — Chicago, IL

October 18 — Milford, OH

October 24 — Pelham, AL

October 25 — Auburn, AL

October 31 — Atlanta, GA

November 7 — Nashville, TN

ABOUT BONNER BLACK:

Raised in Hot Rock, Tennessee, Bonner Black moved to Nashville a week after turning 17 to pursue music. In 2016, she received the Artist Entrepreneur Award from The Oxford Center of Entrepreneurs at The Times Center in New York City. Over more than a decade of touring, Black has performed throughout the U.S. and U.K., independently releasing two EPs and her debut album, Hopeless RomANTICS. Her music has earned placements on the New York Times 2023 Spring Playlist, Spotify’s Fresh Finds Pop and Apple Music’s Breaking Singer-Songwriter.

An avid birder and conservation advocate, Black has collaborated with the Audubon Society, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Cornell Lab of Ornithology. In 2025, she was a keynote speaker at the Delta Birding Festival in Catalonia, Spain, and performed at Global Birdfair in the U.K. She has appeared on birding podcasts including Life List and Tommy Siegel’s Extremely Accurate Birds, received recognition from the American Birding Association, and hosted “Birder Prom,” a bird-themed prom at the U.S.’s Biggest Week In American Birding Festival. For the past two years, she has also hosted bird walks and children’s birdwatching classes around her live performances, partnering with local wildlife and conservation groups to highlight local conservation efforts and the mental health benefits of spending time in nature.