Bonnaroo Music Festival To Shift One Weekend Later Next Year, Follow CMA Music Fest

AC ENTERTAINMENT’s BONNAROO MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL will be shifting weekends, effective in 2019, to be held the weekend after CMA MUSIC FEST. The MANCHESTER, TN festival has, for the past several years, fallen on the same weekend as the downtown NASHVILLE-based CMA FEST.

Next year, BONNAROO is slated for THURSDAY, JUNE 13th through SUNDAY, JUNE 16th, 2019. It remains to be seen if this date shift will allow more Country artists to play the BONNAROO stages; this year’s BONNAROO MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL did feature MIDLAND and BROTHERS OSBORNE, among others, as well as the debut of the GRAND OLE OPRY’s “GOO AT THE ROO”.