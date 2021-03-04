Bobbye Shadle “Your Eyes” Released To Country Radio: Download Now
My first hit record was back in the 60’s where my song Please Pretty Baby was released in Europe and other countries and was a hit. I was inducted into the International Rock A Billy Hall of Fame and here I am again with my new single Your Eyes.
Artist Name: Bobbye Shadle
Song Title: Your Eyes
