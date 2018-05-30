Bobby Brown: ‘Something should happen to crazy Kanye’

Bobby Brown has threatened to “slap” Kanye West for using a photo of his late ex-wife’s drug den as the cover for Pusha T’s new album.

West reportedly paid a photographer $85,000 (GBP64,000) for the rights to use the snap of Whitney Houston’s bathroom, which captured the lavatory covered in drug paraphernalia and previously featured in a National Enquirer expose – and plastered it on the cover of pal Pusha T’s new release Daytona, which came out on Friday (25May18).

Brown missed all the fuss surrounding the album producer’s controversial artwork choice last week, but now the former New Edition star has caught up and he’s not happy.

“Why would he post that on his album cover? That’s really disgusting that he would do that,” Brown tells Rolling Stone magazine in a new interview. “That’s in really bad taste.

“Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

In a recent radio interview with Angie Martinez, Pusha T revealed the Daytona cover was set to feature a different image, but Kanye made an eleventh hour decision to change the artwork – and use the picture of Houston’s bathroom he paid for himself.

On Tuesday (29May18), bosses of Whitney Houston’s estate took aim at West, revealing they were “extremely disappointed” in his actions.

“Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world,” a statement read.