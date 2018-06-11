Bobby Bones Launching Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Featuring Only Female Artists

iHEARTMEDIA syndicated “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” host BOBBY BONES is planning to launch a national radio show featuring a female-only playlist that will air on more than 100 radio stations. That news, according to an article in yesterday’s (6/10) TENNESSEAN. BONES is quoted in the piece, saying, “I’ll be really obnoxious about it and just cram it down the radio station … People aren’t embracing things, and they are embracing other things too fast … It’s important for fairness. I want everybody to have an equal shot.”

The news about BONES’ upcoming show was part of the TENNESSEAN’s larger examination of female Country songs charting. The paper cited data saying the percentage of purely female Country songs has dipped 13% since 2016, part of an all-genre drop with female airplay. In 2017, for example, the TENNESSEAN says females comprised only 16.8% of popular artists on the charts — a six-year low. Read the entire piece here.