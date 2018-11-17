Bobby Bones’ Co-Host Amy Brown Launches ‘4 Things’ Podcast

PREMIERE NETWORKS “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” co-host AMY BROWN has launched her own podcast via the iHEARTRADIO PODCAST NETWORK and BONES’ NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK. “4 THINGS WITH AMY BROWN” debuted TODAY (11/15) with an episode including a talk with DR. MEHMET OZ, a discussion on how to boost self-confidence, AMY’s own struggles to get pregnant, and AMY’s son STEVENSON offering a “kid-approved” recipe.

The show, co-produced by BROWN with PREMIERE NETWORKS, sports a theme song by WALKER HAYES and is based on the “4 Things Custom Tote” co-created by BROWN with THE SHOP FORWARD’s MERI BARNES under their ESPWA brand.

“I get questions from listeners on a wide variety of topics — from how I make a breakfast smoothie, to exercise tips, to the work I do in HAITI,” said BROWN. “This podcast is a chance to connect with them on other levels and expand our community. I can’t wait to share it with them.”

“AMY is an integral part of some of our most-popular Country radio programs,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “We’ve seen firsthand how her loyal following of fans stays connected across any and every platform, so this podcast is a natural next step.”