Bobby Bare Releases “The Day All The Yes Men Said No”
Fresh off the announcement of his next album, Great American Saturday Night, Bobby Bare is releasing track eight, “The Day All The Yes Men Said No” exclusively premiered by Taste of Country. Written by the late Shel Silverstein, Bare tells the stories of folks from all walks of life standing up and saying no to societal rules and standards and the ripple effect that follows. Bare offers a little bit of humor in the midst of a serious message with “The Day All The Yes Men Said No.” Listen to the song here and preorder the forthcoming album here.
Great American Saturday Night, releasing on April 17, is a Sony Legacy/BFD release in partnership with 117 Music. This album is one of the many critically-acclaimed albums between the Country Music Hall of Fame member and Silverstein, which includes Lullabys, Legends and Lies, Singin’ in the Kitchen, Hard Time Hungrys, The Winner and Other Losers, Bare, Down and Dirty, Drunk and Crazy, Drinkin’ From the Bottle, Singin’ From the Heart, Old Dogs (w/ Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis and Jerry Reed).
Rolling Stone says of the lead single “Living Legend”: “Bare’s weather-beaten narrator wrings every ounce of vintage honky-tonk pathos from the tune without a hint of self-pity or resentment.” – Stephen L. Betts
Track Listing for Great American Saturday Night:
1. “Great American Saturday Night”
2. “Red-Neck Hippie Romance”
3. “The Diet”
4. “Painting Her Fingernails”
5. “Goodnight Little House Plant”
6. “Livin’ Legend”
7. “They Won’t Let Us Show It At The Beach”
8. “The Day All The Yes Men Said No”
9. “Time”
10. “Whiplash Will”
11. “Me And Jimmie Rodgers”
12. “Someone To Talk To”
13. “Great American Saturday Night (Reprise)”
*All songs written by Shel Silverstein except No. 5 and 10 written by Silverstein with Fred Koller
About Bobby Bare
Born in Ohio, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Bobby Bare is one of the most iconic country artists of our time with chart-topping songs like “Detroit City,” “500 Miles,” “Marie Laveau” and many more. From country legends like Little Jimmy Dickens and Hank Williams to big band acts like Phil Harris and the Dominoes, Bare’s style was molded and led him to nearly five dozen Top 40 hits from 1962 to 1983. The original “Outlaw” of country music, Bare was honored with many awards and accolades, multiple GRAMMY nominations and wins and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2017, Rolling Stone named him in the top 50 of the “100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time” and Pitchfork identifies him as an integral part of the Outlaw Country movement in the 1970’s. 2017 and 2018 marked his 60th anniversary in the music business and the release of his studio album, Things Change, and two new music videos. A pinnacle moment in his life occurred in 2018 as he was welcomed back home as a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks. In 2020 Bobby Bare will turn 85 and release an album of Shel Silverstein songs recorded in the late ‘70s but never-before released titled Great American Saturday Night. For more information, visit www.bobbybare.com.