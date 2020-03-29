Bobby Bare Releases “The Day All The Yes Men Said No”

Fresh off the announcement of his next album, Great American Saturday Night, Bobby Bare is releasing track eight, “The Day All The Yes Men Said No” exclusively premiered by Taste of Country. Written by the late Shel Silverstein, Bare tells the stories of folks from all walks of life standing up and saying no to societal rules and standards and the ripple effect that follows. Bare offers a little bit of humor in the midst of a serious message with “The Day All The Yes Men Said No.” Listen to the song here and preorder the forthcoming album here.

Great American Saturday Night, releasing on April 17, is a Sony Legacy/BFD release in partnership with 117 Music. This album is one of the many critically-acclaimed albums between the Country Music Hall of Fame member and Silverstein, which includes Lullabys, Legends and Lies, Singin’ in the Kitchen, Hard Time Hungrys, The Winner and Other Losers, Bare, Down and Dirty, Drunk and Crazy, Drinkin’ From the Bottle, Singin’ From the Heart, Old Dogs (w/ Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis and Jerry Reed).

Rolling Stone says of the lead single “Living Legend”: “Bare’s weather-beaten narrator wrings every ounce of vintage honky-tonk pathos from the tune without a hint of self-pity or resentment.” – Stephen L. Betts

Track Listing for Great American Saturday Night :

1. “Great American Saturday Night”

2. “Red-Neck Hippie Romance”

3. “The Diet”

4. “Painting Her Fingernails”

5. “Goodnight Little House Plant”

6. “Livin’ Legend”

7. “They Won’t Let Us Show It At The Beach”

8. “The Day All The Yes Men Said No”

9. “Time”

10. “Whiplash Will”

11. “Me And Jimmie Rodgers”

12. “Someone To Talk To”

13. “Great American Saturday Night (Reprise)”

*All songs written by Shel Silverstein except No. 5 and 10 written by Silverstein with Fred Koller