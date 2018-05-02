Bob and Tom Show Inks Multi-Year Deal with Westwood One

“The Bob & Tom Show” has inked a multi-year agreement with Westwood One to continue to syndicate the morning radio show. The program — recently inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame — is broadcast on over 100 affiliates in markets across the U.S. Co-host Tom Griswold said, “Our show is getting bigger and better all the time, thanks to our great relationship with Westwood One.

“The Bob & Tom Show is always funny, fresh, and continues to attract listeners around the country,” said Westwood One COO Charles Steinhauer. “The show has been performing stronger than ever and continues to grow audiences for its partners in all segments, including younger demos. We are delighted to be working together for years to come.”

Griswold added, “In the dizzying world of digital technology, including an ever-changing radio world, it’s terrific to be part of the Westwood One team. They understand the importance of great content, and the ability to deliver it on multiple media platforms.”