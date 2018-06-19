Bo Brown Named VP/Market Manager For Cumulus/Beaumont, TX

RHINO MARKETING Senior Director BO BROWN is returning to the BEAUMONT, TX market as VP/Market Manager for the CUMULUS MEDIA cluster, Country KAYD (NASH FM 101.7), Sports KIKR-A-KBED-A (SPORTS RADIO 1450AM/1510AM), Top 40 KQXY (Q94), and Urban KTCX (MAGIC 102.5). BROWN started his career in the market in 1992 at PETRACOM BROADCASTING as AE/Sales Manager; he has since served as GSM for CBS RADIO/HOUSTON and VP/Dir. of Sales for iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON.

CUMULUS Regional VP/Operations MARK SULLIVAN said, “I’m looking forward to working with BO and having him lead our team in BEAUMONT. BO’s strong ties to the community and the region, combined with his track record of success and his experience give me great optimism that he’ll be wildly successful with us. It’s an exciting day.”

BROWN said, “I’m excited about getting back to my roots and coming home to where I started my radio career. I want to thank MARY BERNER, BOB WALKER and MARK SULLIVAN for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to being a part of an already very talented team and helping them to become even more successful.”