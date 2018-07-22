BMI Names Alex Flores SVP/Creative

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI) has appointed ALEX FLORES SVP/Creative, starting MONDAY, AUGUST 6th. Previously SVP/Marketing-NORTH AMERICA at BMG, FLORES will oversee the Creative teams in BMI’s six offices around the world, supporting the company’s songwriting community and cultivating key industry relationships.

“I’m thrilled to welcome ALEX to BMI,” EVP/Creative & Licensing MIKE STEINBERG said. “She brings a wealth of experience across multiple industries that will greatly benefit BMI’s current and future songwriters and composers. I look forward to seeing her lead our Creative team to build upon BMI’s unparalleled roster of established and developing talent and our tremendous success in fostering career-defining opportunities for the music creators we represent.”