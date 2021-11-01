BLVCKBOW Releases Electrifying Debut Single, “Memorize U”

Pop duo BLVCKBOW has just released their first self-written and produced song, “Memorize U.” “The song is about realizing there is so much in life we can’t predict, so being present is sometimes all we really feel like we have to hold on to,” explains BLVCKBOW. Combining rock elements with electro-synth groove and sentimental lyrics, the song is bound to cater to a plethora of audiences. “Memorize U” is available to stream and download now on all digital platforms.

Hawaiian natives Jasmine Crowe and Brittni Paiva have teamed up to create the powerhouse that is BLVCKBOW. Their debut single, “Memorize U,” starts with a captivating bass that strikes a chord with the audience and a distorted vocal chant from the lead singer, combining guitar and other synths. The progressive build-up of the guitar is the perfect backdrop to the descriptive, intimate details laid out in the track. Lyrics such as, “tracin’ every inch of your skin with my lips and my fingertips,” help paint the sensual illustration. “The lyrics to ‘Memorize U’ are inspired by feeling physically and emotionally bonded with someone,” says Crowe. “It’s about really taking in and being present in those moments you have with that other person so that you never forget what it feels like being together.” The second verse and pre-chorus amplify the song’s energy as Paiva and Crowe riff together creating a symmetry that fuels the sleek production. Stunning high vocal riffs and harmonies from the duo stand out as unforgettable moments in the track. The sonic exploration concludes with a mesmerizing, complex solo, helping close the track on a high note.

BLVCKBOW was formed shortly after Brittni Paiva was a featured guest on Jasmine Crowe’s latest single, “LOVE IS LOVE” last June. After reuniting, they found a powerful writing connection penning ten songs in a little over a month. Their extraordinary talent doesn’t go unnoticed, with Paiva being a three-time NA Hoku Hanohano Award winner and Crowe being the 2018 John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner. Both multifaceted award-winning solo artists, writers, and producers found their love for music at a young age in their hometown of Hilo, Hawaii, where they grew up surrounded by music.

“The song is about realizing there is so much in life we can’t predict, so being present is sometimes all we really feel like we have to hold on to… and within that realization maybe you never wanna let that other person go.” Download or stream “Memorize U” on all music platforms worldwide. To keep up with BLVCKBOW’s musical journey, follow them on Instagram @blvckbow.