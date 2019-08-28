BLULIGHT FILMS PRODUCES YOUNG MILLER THA DON’S “CLAP CLAP” MUSIC VIDEO

BluLight Films announces the release of music video “Clap Clap” by Louisiana rapper Young Miller Tha Don, formally of the “Rich Boyz” with cousin Romeo Miller and nephew of multi-award winning Percy “Master P” Miller.

Directed by the famed Leroy “Loyal” Hardimann (Nipsey Hussle, Blueface, T.I., Faith Evans), “Clap Clap” stars Young Miller Tha Don in a rockstar element he knows best; a quintessential summer day in Southern California.

“We were really excited to work on Young Miller Tha Don and World Fusion Records’ “Summer Anthem”. BluLight thinks of and shoots our music videos as high quality short films; no detail goes unnoticed. Pair that with a hot new artist and you have a win-win situation,”says BluLight Films, Partner and Executive Producer, Rah Davis.

The single for “Clap Clap” is steadily climbing the charts, currently #26 on the Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart as of 8/17/2019 (Source: Digital Radio Tracker).

Young Miller Tha Don is currently on tour, recently opening up for Trina and Little Boosie Badazz on their Baddest in the South tour.

“Clap Clap” can be viewed here.

About BluLight Films

BluLight Films is a video production company specializing in producing top quality television shows, commercials, films, corporate projects and music videos.

BluLight Films combines entertaining subject matter with cutting-edge filmmaking to deliver quality content. Collaborations with top tier brands include Nike, Airbnb, Amazon, Stone Brewery, Karl Strauss, Instant Imprints, ESRI, Bands: Pond, and Haiku Hands.

Based in California, BluLight Films has offices in Studio City, Los Angeles and San Diego. The company was founded in 2017 by partners Rah Davis, Sal Rivas, and Anthony Silva who bring over 20 years of collective experience in the film and entertainment industries.

