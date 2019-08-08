Blues Traveler To Perform Pivotal As Part Of Album’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

Blues Traveler has announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal, six-time platinum album four by playing the record in its entirety during the “four LIVE” tour this Fall. Kicking off November 1 in New York and hitting such legendary venues as the Fillmore in Philadelphia and The Pageant in St. Louis along the way, the routing will culminate November 17 in Madison, WI.

Tickets for the “four LIVE” tour go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 AM and can be purchased at http://bluestraveler.com/tour/.

Regarded as the album that catapulted Blues Traveler into the mainstream, fourwas the band’s fourth and most commercially successful release to date. The album peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200 charts and generated two Top 40 hits including “Run-Around” and “Hook,” which charted at #8 and #23 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100. “Run-Around” also earned the band their first Grammy Award in 1996 for “Best Rock Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group” and set a record upon its release as the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history.

“four Live” official tour dates are as follows:

*Note: Dates and venues are subject to change.

Friday, Nov. 1 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Saturday, Nov. 2 Shippensburg, PA Luhrs Center

Sunday, Nov. 3 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Tuesday, Nov. 5 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 6 Richmond, VA The National

Friday, Nov. 8 Louisville, KY Headliners

Saturday, Nov. 9 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Sunday, Nov. 10 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 13 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Thursday, Nov 14 Chicago, IL The VicTheatre

Friday, Nov. 15 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

Sunday, Nov. 17 Madison, WI The Sylvee

For more information, visit https://bluestraveler.com

About Blues Traveler:

More than 30 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer’s parent’s basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 13 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, VH1’s Behind the Music and they hold the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.