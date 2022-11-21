Blueprint Tokyo Captures the Reality of Being Human in their Sophomore EP Cinema Sounds
Alternative rock band Blueprint Tokyo is releasing their sophomore EP, Cinema Sounds. Alongside Grammy nominated recording engineer Travis Ference, the band was able to cultivate a mix of alternative rock and indie-pop that captivates audiences and actualizes the story they wanted to tell. Capturing the realities of being human, the ten minute EP is composed of three songs that follow the real life experiences of band members Kevin Dawson (vocals and guitar) and Andy Hale (guitar, synth, and drums). Kevin expands that “Life has its ups and downs and we look at those sometimes tongue in cheek but always trying to be real with the stories we create”.
The first song of the EP, “Say Anything” is about reminiscing on childhood and the nostalgia surrounding growing up. “Say Anything” is followed by “LaRusso” which is about falling in love and experiencing a breakup for the first time. The final song on the EP, “Sailor Girl,” depicts the band’s social life consisting of parties in the woods and hanging out at friends, and speaks on the toll those events sometimes took. Cinema Sounds is the first of several EPs to be released over the next year.
ABOUT BLUEPRINT TOKYO:
Based in Oklahoma City, Blueprint Tokyo is about new beginnings. Mental health and health care became an important cause to the band after band member Kevin Dawson faced unforeseen health challenges. Blueprint Tokyo overcame these challenges and came out stronger than ever with a reinvigorated sound. Their music has been described by many as intense, tender and driving with notes of 80’s inspired indie rock dreaminess. The band continues to make waves with their catchy hooks, atmospheric sounds, and hopeful lyrics.