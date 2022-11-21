Blueprint Tokyo Captures the Reality of Being Human in their Sophomore EP Cinema Sounds

The first song of the EP, “Say Anything” is about reminiscing on childhood and the nostalgia surrounding growing up. “Say Anything” is followed by “LaRusso” which is about falling in love and experiencing a breakup for the first time. The final song on the EP, “Sailor Girl,” depicts the band’s social life consisting of parties in the woods and hanging out at friends, and speaks on the toll those events sometimes took. Cinema Sounds is the first of several EPs to be released over the next year.