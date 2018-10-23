Bluegrass Stalwarts Barry Abernathy & Darrell Webb Present APPALACHIAN ROAD SHOW

Barry Abernathy and Darrell Webb have teamed up on a new musical venture, Appalachian Road Show. The debut album is set for release on BILLY BLUE RECORDS (10-26-18).

Barry Abernathy was a founding member of the vocal and instrumental powerhouse band, Mountain Heart. The group or its members have won or been nominated for multiple Grammys, ACM, CMA, and IBMA Awards. Abernathy is also known for his contributions to both Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and IIIrd Tyme Out. The most unlikely thing about Barry’s story is his having been born with just a thumb and part of an index finger on his left hand. Still, in addition to his truly great voice, Abernathy plays a blistering banjo. Because of his hand, he approaches the fingerboard from the top and does all of his fretting with his thumb and the end of his one-knuckled index finger. The Georgia-born Abernathy was named Banjo Player of the Year in 1997 by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA).

Darrell Webb is a Grammy nominated session musician as well as an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and SPBGMA award winner. The mandolin master with the soaring tenor previously headed up his own eponymous band and prior to that, worked with some of the top acts in acoustic music, including Lonesome River Band, J.D. Crowe & The New South, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Wildfire, and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper.

With Appalachian Road Show, Abernathy, Webb and their talented compadres (including fiddle beast, Jim VanCleve) seek to honor the music, traditions and history of the great Appalachian people and region. Additionally, the group takes influences from other sources and applies that Appalachian style, as they’ve done with their first radio single, a grassy version of the Steve Miller Band’s “Dance, Dance, Dance.”

Barry Abernathy & Darrell Webb Present Appalachian Road Show

Billy Blue Records – 10.26.18