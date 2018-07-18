Blue Chair, Warner Nashville To Offer ‘Kenny Chesney + Songs For The Saints’ Radio Special

BLUE CHAIR RECORDS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s WEA Team are offering a one-hour radio special, “KENNY CHESNEY + SONGS FOR THE SAINTS,” featuring KENNY CHESNEY. In the special, CHESNEY dives into what inspired NO SHOES NATION, the impact of HURRICANES IRMA and MARIA, his LOVE FOR LOVE CITY FUND, and more.

The program is free for anyone who airs it between FRIDAY, JULY 27th and FRIDAY, AUGUST 17th; audio is customizable for those who wish to insert their own voices. Additionally, all proceeds are going to benefit the rebuilding of the U.S. and BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.