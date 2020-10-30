Blood Sells Release Debut EP “Inis Nex”

Blood Sells is a progressive metal band from Los Angeles, CA. Their debut EP, “INIS NEX,” is a concept album that takes listeners on a journey viewed through the lens of Mia, the story’s protagonist. She transcends the world she knows down a terrifying journey of displacement, torment, the illusion of escape and the ultimate demise of her captor, all taking place within an otherworldly island, “INIS NEX.” The name translates to the island of slaughter using words of Gaelic and Latin origin.

Mia’s story begins as she is kidnapped, and we see her ongoing torture then evolving into something else completely — supernatural even. The captor’s derangement is implied throughout each song, as one after another he brings each additional victim to their demise… except Mia. Listeners are brought into Mia’s subconscious through each song, and we are able to watch her transformation as she turns the tides.

Blood Sells consists of Shannon Callahan (vocals/guitar/keys), Frank Lima (lead guitar), Damien Lima (Bass) and Jaime Morales (drums).

A documentary on the band, the EP concept and the band’s experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic is currently being filmed by Hungry and Fearless, directed by Damien Lima.

Callahan gives a track-by-track breakdown below.

“DON’T TAKE US” – The song “Don’t Take Us” is the first wave of the experiences on the island. Mia, along with 3 friends are kidnapped, only to wake up in a drug induced state, shackled to torture beds in a chamber of filth, blood and isolation. As they drift off and dream of the island’s beauty, they awake in chains, reminding them of their capture, and also acting as a foreshadowing of the cyclical events that will take place further into the story (which has supernatural elements to it that don’t come to light yet). Mia, protagonist as well as narrator, must dig deep within herself to maintain mental stability and the fight to stay strong and seek escape. This song, line by line, outlines her thought process of doing that.

“DEATH OF THREE” – “Death of Three” marks the first turning point in the story. As the previous song had Mia decide she would be the one to fight for everyone’s safety, this song will portray that her efforts fail, and she has to watch her three friends get tortured (beaten, injected, skinned and blood let) so badly that they meet their demise one-by-one. Mia watched every moment of it which is something that will forever change her. However, this is not the only factor that will cause her evolution to take place. Those supernatural elements begin developing as well. Not only do corpses around her seem to speak to her, telling her to avenge them and defeat their captor, but she also starts to sense that the island wants her to, as well.

“STORMS OF ILLUSION” – This song “Storms of Illusion” presents the cyclical forces of the supernatural entities in an extreme sense. Because of everything that is happening, and the level of abuse she has endured, she now has fragmented thought patterns, a chopped-up stream of consciousness, and she doesn’t always physically appear where she thinks she actually is. With a strange force running through her she is often confused and frantic, but her drive to escape is now hyper-escalated, with the voices of the corpses ringing in her head. And going back to that statement about the island driving her, it now becomes possible that she may have acquired paranormal abilities. But I am getting ahead of myself. Back to this song’s sequence of events. In this song, we reach a second turning point in the story and she can break free. She runs for her life, gets to the edge of the island, must now decide whether to jump for freedom (which is realistically a plummet to her death), or find another way to escape. She jumps. But she awakens to find herself bound and broken and she is confused as if coming out of a deep REM state. She is missing time. Did she blackout and is unaware that she was dragged back to the slab by her tormentor? Or did she dream the whole thing up? This chain of events happens over and over which you can hear in the bridge of the song, lyrics that also act as a metaphor for her tempestuous emotions. She wonders, is it possible there is no real edge to the island? It is all an illusion, and she is beginning to lose all sense of reality, and sense of self… as a victim that is.

“A BRAVE LAMENT” – Throughout this story, we do not learn too much about the story’s antagonist — the captor. He is an illusory entity to the audience. Until now we have solely been a part of Mia’s subconscious more than we have gotten to know the dynamic relationship between the two of them. In “A Brave Lament” the final turning point of the story takes place, and the captor – in a very physical way – becomes a crucial part of Mia’s final transformation. In this last leg of the story, Mia, although battered, broken, and bewildered, breaks out of her shackles in the presence of her tormentor. Maybe it is after all this time, and the fact that she’s been the lone survivor of all his victims, that he might have grown fond of her and allowed her shackles to loosen (especially in the abused state she is in). Or maybe the island, like the sand in an hourglass, has slowly transferred its power from him to her. Either way, she capitalizes on this one rare moment and she gets free. His fate is now in Her hands. With some inexplicable strength she strikes him down with one of his torture devices and proceeds to affix the manacles to his arms and legs. She decides she is going to torture him, and as the song describes, she begins breaking every finger, skinning him alive, severing him in many ways including the removal of his eyes, and in sick fashion wears his skin. She leans into him and in his last breath she takes in his soul into her own. The power of the island is now fully apparent as her transformation is now complete from victim to villain. She – with the taste for blood – will now go seek her victims and carry on the cycle of torture for who-knows-however long.

Their first full length album is set for release in April 2021.

