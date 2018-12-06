BlissBliss Brings Back Feel Good Music with New EP “3”

It may be getting colder outside, but Nashville-based Sophisti-pop duo, BlissBliss, bring warmth with their new EP “3”. The duo, Lang Bliss and Renee Bliss, combined their years of experience, merging multiple genres to create a timeless musical project. Each song on “3” has been curated over time with both Renee and Lang fusing their ideas to create 5 beautifully crafted tracks.

The project was recorded live in the studio. Besides Lang and Renee, they recorded alongside Mark Lee Townsend on guitar (guitarist, producer for Relient K and others), Tim Gaines on bass (formerly with Stryper), and Tim Pascoal on keys (Dave Weckl, Bob Mintzer). In addition, string arranger and violinist, David Davidson (KT Tunstall, Cat Stevens, A-Ha and Jason Mraz) contributed his tremendous talent to the song latest single “Bulletproof”, which is also featured on the EP.

Lang and Renee’s love for performing and making music started years before the two joined to create BlissBliss. Both are veteran performers of countless tours, shows and recording sessions. The have worked alongside notable artists such as Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Sony/Arista artists The Henningsens, legendary producer Patrick Leonard (Madonna, Julian Lennon, Michael Jackson, Toy Matinee) and many others.

With a varied amount of influences, “3”, shows the unity in artistic expression between Lang and Renee. Two time Grammy Award nominated saxophonist, Mindi Abair proclaims, “BlissBliss is double the talent in one package… double groove and double heart and soul.”

Be sure to check out BlissBliss’ new EP “3″, out now on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.