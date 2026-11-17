Following the release of the Silver Screen Remix of Sooner or Later, Blantyre presents the original version of the song, bringing its songwriting and emotional narrative into focus. Founded by composer and producer Richard von Kalmar, alongside vocalist

Carly Graeme and pianist Clifford Cooper, Blantyre blend electronic and acoustic elements with influences from pop, electronica and cinematic music. At its heart, Sooner or Later explores the fragile relationship between public image and private reality. Told through the perspective of a female celebrity whose fame is beginning to fade, the song reflects on changing identities, lost recognition and the vulnerability that emerges when the spotlight moves elsewhere.

Richard von Kalmar, songwriter and producer, explains “Sooner or Later began as a song about the distance between how the world sees us and how we see ourselves. With the original version, we wanted the melody and the story to speak for themselves.”

With further material already in development, Blantyre are shaping the next chapter of the project, including a 118 bpm dance remix of Sooner or Later and a growing catalogue of original work. Drawing inspiration from a broad spectrum of electronic, art-pop and cinematic influences, Richard, Carly and Cliff remain focused on creating music defined by atmosphere, character and emotional depth.