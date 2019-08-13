Blanco Brown Brings ‘The Git Up’: 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Blanco Brown performed his viral sensation “The Git Up” on the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (Aug. 11). Brown was the only country artists performing on the show, though there were a handful of categories dedicated to country music.

WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, aka the Bella Twins, announced Brown’s performance. The singer, producer and songwriter stepped onto the stage ready to show off his dance moves and sing his smash hit. The video screen behind him played clips of fans — and the Season 2 cast of the Fox TV show The Masked Singer — performing the viral dance moves while Brown grooved to the beat and pumped up the crowd.

In July, “The Git Up” reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in just five weeks. Billboard reports that that the single rose up the chart faster than any song since Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” which rose to No. 1 on the chart in just two weeks in 2017.

Brown co-produced and co-wrote “The Git Up,” inspired by his grandmother encouraging him to get up and “do something productive in the world.” “It’s about messages [in] my music; bigger than anything is chasing your purpose in life,” he tells Billboard.