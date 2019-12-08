Blanco Brown And Parmalee Debut New Collaboration “Just The Way”

Stoney Creek Records’ platinum-selling band, Parmalee and BBR Music Group’s Blanco Brown, the mastermind behind the international smash single “The Git Up,” shared the stage during halftime of Sunday Night Football this week. Teaming up for the first time, the two artists debuted their new collaboration, “Just the Way,” which will be available digitally on Friday, December 13.

Parmalee kicked off the halftime show with their rousing “Musta Had a Good Time” before Blanco joined the Country quartet onstage for the world debut of “Just the Way,” followed by everybody (including the Texans cheerlearders and mascot) launched into a performance of “The Git Up,” which was the top selling Country song in the US for 13 weeks.

“Hearing ‘Just the Way,’ we knew it was a special song. As a band, we just needed that fifth element to help us deliver the message. We’ve been friends with Blanco for a few years now and have been waiting on the right song to collab on,” said Matt Thomas of Parmalee. “Not only is he a great singer but he’s all about purpose, positivity and meaning. For us, it was a no-brainer to get him on this song.”

“Just the Way,” written by Parmalee’s own Matt Thomas as well as Kevin Bard and Nolan Sipe is upbeat song with a catchy melody that fits the content of the track. The new collaboration praises folks for being true to themselves and encourages self-acceptance with lyrics like, “I love you just the way God made you, girl, he don’t make mistakes. What you call your imperfections I call beautiful babe.”

“I thought the message of this song was so beautiful when I first heard it, “ said, Blanco Brown. “I love the way that it is filled with positivity and celebrates life’s imperfections. I appreciate Parmalee for including me on this track and helping to share purpose with the world.”

For a list of Parmalee’s tour dates and more information, please visit: http://www.parmalee.com/tour For more information on Blanco Brown, please visit his website.

ABOUT BLANCO BROWN:

Blurring the lines between Country and hip-hop music, Blanco Brown makes a southern sound that he proudly calls “TrailerTrap.” It’s a boundary-breaking, multicolored genre of his very own — which draws upon the rawness and storytelling abilities of his two biggest musical influences, Johnny Cash and Outkast. His debut album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs, shows off the full range of its creator, who juggled multiple roles as the project’s songwriter, producer, vocalist, visionary, and multi-instrumentalist (guitar, harmonica, lap steel, spoons, tambourine, to name a few). Since 2014, Blanco has been honing in on his unique sound, which is a mix of countrified influences and street-smart lingo, that balances both the urban and rural settings in which he grew up. His viral hit “The Git Up” has taken the world by storm, claiming the top spot in charts across the global and spawning nearly four billion views across social platforms. It claimed the #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital Country song in the US for 13 weeks and has more than 152 million streams. The music video, which premiered across CMT, MTV, BET and Nick, earned more than 20 million YouTube views in a month. In addition to being named Billboard’s “7 Country Acts to Watch in 2019,” the Georgia native is a background singer, artist and Grammy-nominated engineer who has worked with big name talent including Fergie, Childish Gambino, Kane Brown and Chris Brown.

ABOUT PARMALEE:

2016 ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful new acts: The Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 373 million Pandora streams, 123 million plays on Spotify, over 31 million YouTube/ VEVO views, and 1.7 million Shazam subscribers. Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central’s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show and more. Parmalee – comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long best friend Josh McSwain (guitar) – continue to show loyalty to their home state of North Carolina with the release “Down Town.” The band’s new song with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way” will be released December 13. For more information, visit: http://www.parmalee.com