Blake Shelton’s New Single, ‘God’s Country’, Is Strong, Deep and Meaningful

According to Blake Shelton, “God’s Country” is a state of mind. The country superstar will release a new single with that name on Friday (March 29), and its lyrics come from two rising artists.

Shelton’s new single “God’s Country” was co-written by songwriter-turned artist Hardy and former Taste of Country RISERS act Devin Dawson, along with tunesmith Jordan Schmidt. In an interview with SiriusXM DJ Storme Warren, Dawson shares that he and Hardy used their similar backgrounds — Dawson got his start in a metal band, while Hardy grew up listening to hard rock — to influence the song’s sound and feel.

“It’s pretty heavy, man,” Dawson shares. “But it still has the lyric that I need, to chew on. It has heart.”

For its heaviness, however, “God’s Country” also has heart: In a press release, Shelton says that the song “has a strong and deep, meaningful lyric” yet remains open to interpretation.

Adds Dawson, “I won’t give it away, but there’s a last verse that talks about, like ‘Whenever I go, don’t … I won’t give it away, but it makes me emotional!”

Shelton says that “God’s Country” reminds him of his home state of Oklahoma, but could be just about anywhere.

“No matter where you are from or where you’re standing, it is my belief that you’re standing in God’s Country,” Shelton explains. “It’s really about a state of mind. Wherever you’re from and how you feel about that place.”

“God’s Country” is the first single from a new album from Shelton. Further details about that project have not yet been revealed.