Blake Shelton’s New Single “God’s Country” Heads To Country Radio

The next chapter of Blake Shelton’s storied career will start in “God’s Country” – the country music superstar releases the flagship single from a forthcoming project today, Friday, March 29. Written by Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt and Devin Dawson, Shelton’s gritty new song is an electrifying foot-stomper that connects the listener to their roots.

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that has a strong and deep meaningful lyric, but at the same time it leaves it up to the listeners interpretation,” Shelton said. “But no matter where you are from or where you’re standing it is my belief that you’re standing in God’s Country. It’s really about a state of mind. Wherever you’re from and how you feel about that place. For me it’s about being from Oklahoma – where I was born, raised and still live today.”

Shelton visited different parts of God’s Country on his massive headlining “Friends & Heroes 2019” run, which wrapped last weekend in Albany. Joined by special guest Lauren Alaina and with special appearances from the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Shelton returned to the Hot Tours Top 5 chart (Billboard). According to Pollstar, the first nine shows of the 18-date arena tour sold 103,434 tickets and averaged more than $1 million per night.