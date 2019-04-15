Blake Shelton’s ‘God’s Country’ Music Video Shows Intensity of Rural Life

Blake Shelton goes deep into “God’s Country” in the music video for his single of the same name. The new clip follows the country star through his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla.

Shelton and video director Sophie Muller convey the struggle of living in such a climate. They incorporate vintage shots from the Dust Bowl and farmers standing in vast fields of dust, also flashing to modern time as the singer explores the land, all the while capturing the beauty of the wide open space. In the clip, Shelton performs “God’s Country” inside a disheveled barn as images of rattlesnakes, lighting storms and a tractor ignited in flames convey the intensity of both the song and life as a farmer.

“God’s Country” was co-written by Devin Dawson, along with up-and-coming artist Hardy and one of Nashville’s top songwriters Jordan Schmidt. Shelton says he was at his Oklahoma farm the first time he heard the song.

“We spent four days shooting there, in and around Tishomingo, getting connected to the land, the environment and the spirit of the music,” he tells CMT. “As I’ve said before, I was born in Oklahoma and I’ll be buried there … I can tell you one thing for damn sure, Oklahoma is God’s Country.”

The stormy track is the first taste of his upcoming album, the follow-up to 2017’s Texoma Shore.