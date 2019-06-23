Blake Shelton Shares Special Party, Handmade Gift Gwen Stefani Gave Him for His Birthday

Blake Shelton turned 43 on Tuesday (June 18), and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, made sure the occasion was extra special. Speaking to reporters at a recent event, Shelton revealed she threw him a special party and gave him a handmade gift.

Stefani threw Shelton a pizza party at her house on Thursday (June 20), complete with friends and family. The pizza theme was actually his suggestion, he told People during an event on the Universal Studios backlot in Hollywood on Friday (June 21).

“[Gwen] said, ‘What do you want?’ I go, ‘Well, there’s a big pizza oven out there, so we need to figure out how to use that thing,’” Shelton shares. “So they have a friend who actually owns a pizza restaurant here in town, he came over and knew how to do it.”

Stefani also gave Shelton a custom-made sign to hang at his ranch in Oklahoma. Describing the sign as “huge,” Shelton explains, “It’s like a ‘Welcome to the Ranch’-type sign.”

“It was a handmade deal,” he adds. “It’s pretty cool.”

Shelton is close with Stefani’s sons, 13-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma and Apollo, who is 5. They were also on hand to help celebrate his birthday, and they gave him very sweet handmade cards.

“Christmas, birthdays, any kind of holiday — they always sit down and take time to write a message and draw pictures or something,” Shelton shares. “Those are the coolest, coolest things, you know? It’s something I never experienced in my life. When they take time and actually make something, it’s pretty cool.”

Shelton has a lot to celebrate in addition to his birthday. His current single, “God’s Country,” reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, and Stefani will be re-joining him as one of the judges on the upcoming season of The Voice. She’s replacing Adam Levine, who left the show by surprise after 16 seasons.

Shelton also teamed with Garth Brooks on a newly released duet titled “Dive Bar.” They’ll make the live debut of the song together when Shelton joins Brooks onstage at his show in Boise, Idaho, on July 19. Shelton is opening that concert, which is part of Brooks’ three-year Stadium Tour.

Shelton recently wrapped his own 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour, but there are still Blake Shelon tickets available for shows that he’s got booked for 2019.