Blake Shelton Puts on Surprise Pop-Up Show at Ole Red Nashville

Blake Shelton was already in Nashville to record some new music on Wednesday (Jan. 23), so he decided to treat locals to a free pop-up show at his bar, Ole Red.

The singer revealed the news on social media early in the day, letting fans know that they should line up outside his bar on Lower Broadway beginning at 1PM to receive a wristband and access to the show later that night.

Hundreds of people waited in the rain in hopes to gain access to Shelton’s show at 8PM that night, and he didn’t disappoint. According to the Tennessean, Shelton played for more than two-hours — a catalog-spanning set that including both hits and deep cuts.

The night kicked off with “Neon Light” and “All About Tonight,” followed by deep cuts and early hits (“Austin,” “The Baby”) and “Home,” which Shelton said he hadn’t played in years. Fan favorites “Honey Bee,” “Ol’ Red,” “Some Beach,” “Hillbilly Bone,” “I’ll Name the Dogs,” “She’s Got a Way with Words” and “I Lived It” were also peppered throughout the set, as well as “Every Time I Hear That Song,” “Turnin’ Me On,” “Nobody But Me,” “She Wouldn’t Be Gone,” “Sangria” and “Mine Would Be You.”

“We’ve got a tour about to start up, so it doesn’t hurt for me relearn some of my old stuff,” Shelton remarked to a crowd that packed into his newest Ole Red bar. “There’s a good chance I could screw some of this up tonight. But who cares, man? Get a drink. Get me a drink. Get them a drink. Let’s just have some fun.”

It wouldn’t have been a a proper show without some of Shelton’s friends. As an unofficial launch to his Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour, which kicks off next month, the evening also included surprise guests Pryor Baird — a former The Voice contestant — and RaeLynn, also a former contestant on The Voice. She sang “God Made Girls” and assisted Shelton on “Boys Round Here.”

Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour starts Feb. 14 in Oklahoma City, Okla. It will include openers the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.