Blake Shelton Honored With Artist Humanitarian Award at CRS 2019

Blake Shelton not only appeared (and performed) at 2019 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville this week, but was also honored with the Country Radio Broadcasters Artist Humanitarian Award for his charitable contributions in 2018.

During the Warner Music Nashville luncheon on Wednesday (Feb.13), Shelton was officially honored after performances from labelmates Morgan Evans, Cole Swindell, Devin Dawson, Chris Janson, Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde.

A congratulatory clip that featured Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford played before Shelton walked onstage. Dierks Bentley had the honor of handing over the honor to Shelton — Bentley was crowned with the prize in 2018.

A video showed those in attendance just what Shelton has done to earn the title, from helping a fellow Oklahoman tow his truck out of a flood to organizing and hosting the Healing in Heartland benefit concert, which raised millions for relief efforts for victims of Oklahoma tornadoes. Shelton also donated $600,000 to the Jimmy Everest Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. — an organization which provides free care to children with cancer.

“I think the cool thing about country artists is, I feel like we all step up, any time we get a chance,” Shelton told the crowd.

“We have the easy part: We get to make music, and somehow, that helps to generate awareness for certain things. It generates money for certain things. I don’t think any of us don’t step up anytime we get a chance,” he added.

Shelton was his usual humorous self while seeming genuinely honored and thankful for the recognition.

“I think at the end of the day, y’all were just trying to think of something to give me. ‘Cause I don’t win anything anymore, so it’s like, ‘Give him the Humanitarian Award!” The Voice star joked. “It doesn’t mean that I don’t very much appreciate it. I’m so happy. I couldn’t be more honored.”

Shelton treated the mostly industry crowd to acoustic renditions of his No. 1 debut single, “Austin,” as well as the classic “Ol’ Red.” The songs were requested by audience members, so Shelton’s performance was essentially impromptu.

“I’m not Dan + Shay — this isn’t going to sound like you think it will,” he joked.