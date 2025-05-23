Blake Shelton: For Recreational Use Only

Blake Tollison Shelton born June 18, 1976 to Dorothy Ann, a beauty salon owner, and Richard Lee “Dick” Shelton, a car salesman. Shelton began singing at an early age and by the age of 12, he was taught how to play the guitar by his uncle. By age 15, he had written his first song. By age 16, he had received a Denbo Diamond Award in his home state. On November 13, 1990, his older brother, Richie Shelton was killed in an automobile accident at 24. In 2001, Blake made his debut with the single “Austin” from his self-titled debut album. “Austin” spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The now Platinum-certified debut album also produced two more top 20 entries (“All Over Me” and “Ol’ Red”). His second and third albums, 2003’s The Dreamer and 2004’s Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill, are gold and platinum, respectively.[1] His fourth album, Pure BS (2007), was re-issued in 2008 with a cover of Michael Bublé’s pop hit “Home” as one of the bonus tracks. His fifth album, Startin’ Fires was released in November 2008. It was followed by the extended plays Hillbilly Bone and All About Tonight in 2010, and the albums Red River Blue in 2011, Based on a True Story… in 2013, Bringing Back the Sunshine in 2014, If I’m Honest in 2016, Texoma Shore in 2017, Fully Loaded: God’s Country in 2019, Body Language in 2021, and his latest album For Recreational Use Only in 2025. As of December 2020, Shelton has charted 41 singles, including 30 number ones, 17 of which were consecutive. The 11th No. 1 (“Doin’ What She Likes”) broke “the record for the most consecutive No. 1 singles in the Country Airplay chart’s 24-year history”. Throughout his career, he has received nine Grammy Award nominations, including two for Best Country Album. In 2024, Shelton left Warner Music Nashville and signed with BBR Music Group. Shelton has been a judge on the televised singing competitions Nashville Star, Clash of the Choirs, and a coach on NBC’s The Voice. He was on The Voice from 2011 to 2023, and, in nine of twenty-three seasons.