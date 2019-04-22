Blake Shelton: Back at it
Blake Shelton is back at it and already getting set for the big Memorial Weekend. To make it all work in the American way he’s taking “God’s Country” (WB/WEA) out for a spin to much fanfare. You can just mark this down that it’s his very next #1. Also taking advantage of Spring music is his good pal and American Idol judge Luke Bryan. For his part in breaking great new music Luke is pulling it all out with “Knockin’ Boots” (Capitol Nashville). You can see that it will be a race to the finish line between him and Blake and we’ll see who gets to the very to soon. It’s The Voice (NBC) taking on American Idol (ABC) in a very big way so let the games begin.
It’s always great to see Reba McEntire back at Country radio. She shines ever so bright with her new “Freedom” (Big Machine) single. Also happy to see her embracing the powerful Big Machine and that should serve her well with this entry. Scotty McCreery is back at it and make no mistake about that. He’s taking his new “In Between” (Sony) out and about and our music and program directors are all over this one “big time”.
Dierks Bentley is also taking his Spring music quite seriously. He’s got a real winner with “Living” (Capitol) and you can take that track right to the bank. Lucas Hoge is also pulling in a great amount of radio support. Everybody seems to be getting behind the single “That’ll Be The Day” (Forge Entertainment Group) and for many good reasons. Also building at the format is Kip Moore with the track “The Bull” (MCA Nashville) that is great.
Cole Swindell has a good thing going at Country radio and there is no denying how strong he has become. “Love You Too Late” (WB/WEA) is the latest gem from Cole and he can tell a story better than just about anyone. Abby Anderson is a new name that deserves your immediate attention. If you don’t believe me, just take a listen and a look at the new release called “Good Lord” (Black River Entertainment). When I tell you that “a star is born”, I’m not talking about Lady Gaga here.
Mason Marek is a newcomer to the format but he’s acting like a real pro from the opening bell. “Drifter” (Ind) is his latest and from the look at this week’s chart activity, Mason is well on his way to great things. I even previewed it on the Country radio show I host for the Independent Music Network. Smith & Wesley are also getting lots of action and it appears to most of us that “A Little On The Redneck Side” (Dream Walkin`) is on its way to bigger and better things. So is the new Rachel Steele called “Classic” (Brick Road).
New recording artist Ashley Best is also taking the format by storm. I just love his debut single called “Cowboy” (Independent) and it appears that Country radio does as well. Please remember that you heard and read about Ashley Best first right here on the pages of New Music Weekly Magazine. Rivershine also deserves your love and support and it’s all because of the single “The Lover” (Wyld River Entertainment). Richard Lynch also has a winner on his hand with “Keyboard Cowboy” (Fence Row) that is a must add. Garret Young continues to rock the Country charts with his stellar “Colorado” (West Coast Collective). He’s also an NMA winner as is the amazing Eileen Carey so a big congrats to both of them. Also a big shout out to Al & Trey for their Crossover of the Year Award. Stephanie Quayle is keeping the heat on everybody with the single “If I Was A Cowboy” (Rebel Engine Entertainment). You may want to spend a little time with his gem as it is oh so good. Stone makes history with “Fireball” to be sure.
As you must know by now this is our big Spring Music Preview. Lot’s of great music out there & I’d like to give a shout out to the recent winners for our annual New Music Awards. You so deserve all the good things to come from the music industry. To all of our newcomers, I hope to see you in Nashville if you get the chance to come to town.