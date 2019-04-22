Blake Shelton: Back at it

Dierks Bentley is also taking his Spring music quite seriously. He’s got a real winner with “Living” (Capitol) and you can take that track right to the bank. Lucas Hoge is also pulling in a great amount of radio support. Everybody seems to be getting behind the single “That’ll Be The Day” (Forge Entertainment Group) and for many good reasons. Also building at the format is Kip Moore with the track “The Bull” (MCA Nashville) that is great.