Blake Shelton adds eight new dates to Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

This post was originally published on this site.

Due to popular demand Blake Shelton has announced eight additional dates for his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, taking place May 6-24, 2026.

Shelton shared a video of himself riding a tractor down the Vegas strip on Instagram, writing: “VIVA LAS VEGAS! We’re coming back to The Colosseum at @caesarspalace this May 6-24!!!! Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 6 at 10AM PT, but y’all can sign up for exclusive presale access at blakeshelton.com!!!”

Shelton previously announced an eight-show residency taking place January 15-31, 2026.. He said in August 2025 that “we had so much fun earlier this year, I figured—why not do it again. This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let’s go, Vegas.”

General tickets sales begin on Friday, February 6th at 10 am local time. For ticket information, head to Shelton’s website or Ticketmaster.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com