Blaine Holcomb Will Sweep You Off Your Feet With His New Single “Love A Little More”

Blaine Holcomb’s new release, “Love A Little More” released today on all digital streaming platforms. You can click here to listen.

Expectations have risen with Blaine Holcomb’s new single “Love A Little More.” In this fun-loving, classic country hit, Holcomb shows his audience, especially the ladies, how they should never settle for less. The lyrics show us that if you give a little extra, and show a little more love, something great will come out of it for both sides. Through appealing lyrics, a great groove, and a seamless key-change, “Love A Little More” is sure to sweep you off your feet, and Holcomb is all to blame.

Love A Little More Production Info:

Songwriters: Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick, and Blaine Holcomb

Engineer: Chris Utley

Lead Guitar: Justin Ostrander

Acoustic Guitar: Tim Galloway

Bass: Tim Denbo

Drums: Evan Hutchings

Keys: Billy Nobel

Vocals: Blaine Holcomb

Engineer: Mike Stankiewicz

Mixing engineer: Chris Utley

Fiddle and BGVs: Shawn Bailey

Pedal Steel: Justin Schipper

Mastering: John Mayfield (Mayfield Mastering)

Bio: Hailing from Upstate New York–Hamilton to be specific–Blaine Holcomb left all familiarity to move fifteen hours away to Nashville to pursue his music career. A country artist by trade, Blaine notes the influence traditional and 90s country has had on his sound while recognizing the importance of incorporating newer sonic trends into his music to keep things fresh. Blaine opened for a few national acts such as Easton Corbin, Justin Moore, and Josh Thompson. Since moving to Nashville, Blaine has performed regularly on Broadway as well as at The Stage, Legends Corner, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, The Valentine, and Famous Saloon. His song “Then There’s You” was added to Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist, and his most recent single “When It Comes To Love” was added to Spotify Fresh Finds. Blaine considers the primary themes of his work to be love, heartbreak, drinking, partying, having fun, and growing up, although he expects these to change with time. Blaine hopes to leave a lasting, positive impact on fans with his music and hopes to put on shows that leave people with the feeling that they’ve just attended the best one of their lives.