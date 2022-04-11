Blacktop Rodeo ‘Can’t Hold Em’: Radio/Media Download

Blacktop Rodeo is an American country music group formed in 2018. The band members are Mace Smith (lead vocals), Ben Anderson (guitar), Billy Halls (bass guitar, backing vocals), Steven Miller (keys/synth), and Logan Henry (pedal steel guitar). As an independent group they have released six singles, that are on the groups first EP named after the first single, ‘A Taste Of Your Own Medicine’. Blacktop Rodeo is considered Neotraditional country (also known as new traditional country). The songs have been streamed in over 103 countries and have exceeded 32,000 streams.

