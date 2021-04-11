Blacktop Rodeo “A Taste Of Your Own Medicine” At Country Radio Now: Download Now

Hailing from the little towns and small cities of the Bluegrass region of Kentucky, Blacktop Rodeo is country music rooted in the traditional sounds of the country greats of old Nashville. Lead singer Mace Smith’s vocals cut through the honkytonks and live music venues all over the state. The music is driven by a seven piece band featuring a pedal steel guitar, fiddle, keys, bass, guitars, and drummer. The band comes from a wide range of musical backgrounds to form a country music band that is dashed with a little Rock-n-Roll!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Blacktop Rodeo

Song Title: A Taste Of Your Own Medicine

Publishing: Big Banner Music /Jack and Jenny Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Marc My Words Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: A Taste Of Your Own Medicine

Record Label: BassmanBilly77