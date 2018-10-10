Blackberry Smoke Bassist Goes Fishing For Orange Amplification Terror Bass

Strap on a life jacket and prepare for the angling trip of a lifetime as Richard Turner (Blackberry Smoke) hooks himself the biggest fish of all, the fabled Orange Amplification Terror Bass!

This renowned bassist features in the latest ‘Lure & Savior’ adventure embarking on the dirty mission of catching the legendary re-issue of the Terror Bass. Set in one of the world’s most desirable angling locations with all the best gear from Orange Amplification, this intrepid bass expert reels in the most amazing catch. Brent Hinds (Mastodon) also appears from the depths with his signature Terror amp.

This is the kind of fishing Richard and Brent enjoy: lots of bites with the best tackle! To get tips on catching the sought-after Terror Bass using the OBC112 as the perfect lure go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ouOKCgdMz4