Black Sands Releases a Country Anthem for Summer Nights with “Making Memories”

Black Sands, the musical project of songwriter and producer Andrew Balfour, has emerged with their latest single, “Making Memories,” marking a turn to country music. The first single of the new era is a radiant, feel-good anthem, a love letter to easygoing nights, shared glances, drinks that blur into laughter, and the kind of moments you wish you could live in forever. It’s sun-soaked and tender. “Making Memories” is now available to stream on digital platforms worldwide.

“Making Memories” is the first single from Black Sands’ upcoming record, as well as the first song from their new chapter, a reintroduction to the emotional core of Black Sands’ songwriting, rooted in Americana and acoustic storytelling. Produced alongside Davide Russo (The Chainsmokers, Marshmello) and featuring Brandon Chase on vocals, “Making Memories” is drenched in warmth and summertime optimism, making it a perfect end-of-summer song. “It’s about carefree nights out—locking eyes with someone across the room, falling in love, getting drunk, dancing, laughing, making unforgettable memories. It feels good. It’s nostalgic, it’s cinematic, and it’s how I hope people end their summer,” says Balfour. The track blends quintessential pop-country sounds with evocative, fun lyrics such as, “I’ma fill my cup, put some whiskey in the bottom babe, Singing all night, giving that achy breaky Billy Ray. Feel like I’ve known you for all my days,” resulting in something fresh yet familiar. Trading his previous soaring synth-pop maximalism for grounded Americana sounds and lyrical intimacy, Balfour’s latest track is a “return home,” an homage to remembering positivity and light when reflecting on loss and departure. “Making Memories” was co-written by Balfour and Ryan Lawrie (BTS, TxT, Enhyphen) and features guitars from Giacomo Pasquali.

At its core, Black Sands is a creative refuge, not just for Andrew Balfour, the mastermind behind the project, but for all of its collaborators. “I wanted to give people space to try things they hadn’t done before. To step outside the constraints of genre or expectation. That freedom led to some of the most experimental, immersive work I’ve ever made,” explains Balfour. Black Sands built a reputation on genre-bending soundscapes that drew comparisons to alt-pop icons like The Weeknd, The 1975, and Post Malone. But with his newest work, Balfour turns the volume down and the vulnerability up. While the first few years of Black Sands sound like someone trying to outrun their pain by building beautiful things, their latest chapter is different. These songs were born out of immense personal loss after Balfour experienced the deaths of his two siblings. These tragedies marked a turning point in both Balfour’s personal and musical journeys. His latest writing shows the other side of grief: the part that still wants to live fully. It’s not about escape anymore, it’s about arrival. “This isn’t a reinvention. It’s a homecoming,” Balfour explains. “It’s a return to the kind of music that feels lived-in and real. A shift from sound design to soul work. I’m still writing from contrast—but now, I’m letting the light in.” With over 4 million streams, press in outlets like Wonderland, Rolling Stone India, and Atwood Magazine, sync placements with JetBlue, UFC, and the London Olympics, recent nominations at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards, and 2nd Place in the Unsigned Only Songwriting Awards, Black Sands has already made a name for themselves in the music scene.

While Black Sands’ new sound leans into the textures of country-pop and folk, their music remains unmistakably modern. “Making Memories” is a laid-back, joyful summer tune that will have you reminiscing on summers past. “Making Memories” is now available to stream on all major platforms. You can keep up with Black Sands by following them on Instagram @black.sands.official and TikTok @blacksandsmusic, and be sure to visit their website at BlackSandsMusic.com.