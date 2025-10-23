Black Sands Captures the Feeling of Being Young and Alive in New Single “Rock Me”

Black Sands, the musical project of songwriter and producer Andrew Balfour, continues to showcase their musical brilliance with the new single “Rock Me.” This country-pop track highlights the joys of being young, chasing thrills and highs, all while still pursuing the search for that one true connection. “Rock Me” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

“Rock Me” is a cinematic portrait of youth—messy, thrilling, and relatable. One moment it’s reckless and wild, the next it’s raw and vulnerable. The song captures what it feels like to be alive, stumbling, spinning, kissing like you mean it, and not caring if tomorrow ever comes. Produced, composed, and written by the group’s leader, Andrew Balfour, “Rock Me” is the second single from Black Sands’ upcoming record. Balfour co-wrote the song with Ryan Lawrie (BTS, TxT, Enhyphen), who also contributed vocals, while Brandon Chase took over on lead vocals. The track was brought to fruition with co-production, mixing, and mastering by Davide Russo (The Chainsmokers, Marshmello). “‘Rock Me’ is one of those rare songs that seemed to arrive fully formed,” says Balfour. “From the first guitar chord to the steady, driving kick drum, the track came together with a raw energy and sense of urgency. Where some songs take painstaking effort to craft note by note, ‘Rock Me’ poured out effortlessly, every chord change, every lead, every layer landing exactly where it needed to.” This is more than just another single; it’s another step into a new era for Black Sands, a reintroduction to the emotional core of their songwriting, rooted in Americana storytelling. Compared to the previous single “Making Memories,” “Rock Me” is a little louder, more reckless, a party song with a passionate undercurrent. The lyrics flirt with darkness, “Too much Bacardi’s got me stumbling, bad luck every time. And I’m just out here for somebody who can keep up with the high. I’m my own enemy, but I don’t want to talk like I’m in therapy. I want someone to take me back to 17 and be wild for the night.” It’s high and low all at once, like a smile that knows it’s covering something deeper. The raw, organic feel of the guitar, coupled with the upbeat percussion of the drums, infuses the track with a warm, nostalgic vibe, perfectly conveying a carefree, youthful spirit and a lively sensation of freedom. “At its core, ‘Rock Me’ is a song of duality, capturing the tension between wanting to be sprightly and free, yet still yearning for something real, brought to life through Lawrie’s pictorial lyrics and vibrant, expressive voice.”

Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer Andrew Balfour is the creator and mastermind behind Black Sands, although the project is just as much Balfour’s as it is the many collaborators who help bring its songs to life. “I wanted to give people space to try things they hadn’t done before. To step outside the constraints of genre or expectation,” Balfour says. Black Sands has been building their brand for the last five years as a clash between cinematic beauty and poignant honesty, of darkness and light. With his newest work, Balfour turns the volume down and the vulnerability up. This new era is more grounded and centered. Born from the profound sadness of losing his two siblings, these tragedies marked a turning point in both Balfour’s personal and musical journeys. Leaning into a more Americana, pop-country, and acoustic storytelling ambience. His music explores the tension between grief and growth, love and regret, while also making space for joy, childlike nostalgia, and the strange optimism that lingers even in broken places. With over 4 million streams, press in outlets like Wonderland, Rolling Stone India, and Atwood Magazine, sync placements with JetBlue, UFC, and the London Olympics, recent nominations at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards, and scoring 2nd Place in the Unsigned Only Songwriting Awards, Black Sands isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Black Sands invites audiences to release what’s holding them back by living in the moment and remembering the feeling of teenage independence. “‘Rock Me’ is both an anthem and a confession—dark, fun, and unflinchingly honest.” It’s a song that can be played around a campfire, in your car, or getting thousands of people moving in a club. You can keep up with Black Sands by following them on Instagram @black.sands.official and TikTok @blacksandsmusic, and be sure to visit their website at BlackSandsMusic.com.