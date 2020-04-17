Black Eyed Peas Drop New Single & Video “Mamacita”

After launching a historic comeback with one of their biggest international anthems ever last year, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”, Black Eyed Peas maintain this unprecedented momentum with a new single entitled “MAMACITA” [feat. Ozuna & J.Rey Soul] today.

Get it HERE via Epic Records.

Making another global power move, the six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, genre-bending pioneers link up with Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap superstar Ozuna—who stands out as a four-time Guinness World Record® holder and one of the best-selling Latin artists of all-time—for “MAMACITA.” This week his single “Fantasía,” from his latest album NIBIRU, reached number 1 on both the Billboard Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts. Once again, Black Eyed Peas seamlessly fuse hip-hop, pop, club, and Latin with a lyrical crossfire, chantable choruses, andOzuna’s fiery performance.

Plus, “MAMACITA” marks the Black Eyed Peas second single at their new label and the reveal of J.Rey Soul as a featured artist with Black Eyed Peas. Similar to band mate Apl.de.ap, J.Rey Soul, a Black-Filipina, was also born and raised in the Philippines.

BEP fans know J.Rey Soul and her contributions to 2018’s Masters of the Sun Vol.1 and featured guest vocalist appearances during the Black Eyed Peas 2019 European, Latin America and Pacific tour legs. Now, she shines on “MAMACITA” with sizzling style.

Watch them shine in the music video directed by Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X. In the clip, Black Eyed Peas and Ozuna are exclusively wearing all Gucci. Outfitted by the legendary brand and dripping in style, it’s yet another massive collaboration. View it HERE.

“MAMACITA” arrives on the heels of Black Eyed Peas’ worldwide smash “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” [feat. J Balvin]. Crossing 1 billion total streams in less than six months, the track eclipsed 432.7 million Spotify streams to date, making it the group’s “most-listened to song on a platform” and even besting the counts of perennial hits “I Gotta Feeling” and “Where Is The Love?” Meanwhile, the “RITMO” music video has racked up more than 600 million YouTube views and counting.

It blew up around the world as well. Among multiple certifications, it went quadruple-platinum in Mexico, triple-platinum in Spain, platinum in Italy, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Costa Rica, and gold in Canada, France twice, Sweden, Turkey, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Rolling Stone described “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” as “flashy, colorful,” and Billboard praised its “major ‘90s vibes with its neon lights and colorful Miami scenery and features action-packed scenes of Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith.” “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” continues to dominate multiple charts. As reported by Forbes, it claimed No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs for a second straight week, which also marks its overall ninth non-consecutive week at the top.

Get ready for Black Eyed Peas to make history once more…

