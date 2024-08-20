Blace Releases Chaotic Pop-Punk Anthem “Parasite”

Blace has dropped a powerful pop-punk anthem with his new single, “Parasite.” The high-energy track delves into the chaos and intricacies of toxic relationships. “Parasite” is now available for streaming and download on all major platforms.

“Parasite” blends a punk rock intensity with emotionally vulnerable lyrics, crafting a distinctive and passionate rock piece. Blace articulates the feeling of being a parasite in a relationship, pretending not to care while heavily depending on their partner. “The song is about self-destructing, hurting the people closest to you, ruining relationships, and just not feeling like enough,” Blace reveals. “It’s really honest, maybe a little too honest, but I think a lot of us can relate in some way, regardless if you’re the one struggling or someone you love is.” The track opens with an energetic guitar riff, quickly escalating into high-energy, raging lyrics, reminiscent of the early 2000s pop-punk/emo scene, akin to the sounds of My Chemical Romance and Taking Back Sunday. The lyrics, “told you baby I’ll let you down and Hang you out to dry,” vividly capture these emotions.

Blace’s artist name is a tribute to legendary rock icons Blackie Lawless of W.A.S.P. and Ace Frehley of KISS. He embarked on his music career three years ago, prompted by the pandemic that brought him back home from college. Having experienced moving around a lot in his early years across Maine, North Carolina, and Minnesota, Blace eventually settled in Los Angeles, where he began solidifying his artistic identity. He draws inspiration from the raw energy of Mötley Crüe, the early pop-punk sounds of Green Day and Sum 41, the theatricality of KISS, and the ominous styles of Ozzy Osbourne. Additionally, the lyrical content of contemporary artists like MGK, Juice WRLD, and The Kid Laroi plays a significant role in shaping his sonic landscape. Through passion and perseverance, Blace embodies the transformative power of blending rock, punk, and alternative music to transcend boundaries and inspire greatness. His music has been featured in V13, Divine Magazine, Melodic.net, Vents Magazine, and more.

“Parasite” is more than a catchy pop-punk tune; upon closer listening, it unveils a profound narrative about the complexities of relationships and managing co-dependency. “Parasite” is available to stream and download on all major platforms. Stay connected with Blace on Instagram @blace.wav and TikTok @blacemusicc for the latest updates and more music.