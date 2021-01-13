BJ Thomas Set To Host Forever ’70s Infomercial For Time Life

Now, for the first time ever, the biggest ’70s pop hits and biggest artists from this unforgettable decade are together in Time Life’s Forever ’70s collection. You will hear songs by legendary artists including Chicago, Aretha Franklin, Hall & Oates, Carly Simon, James Taylor, America and so many more that will take you back to a special time for music.

“This collection of songs brings you right back to reminiscing on where you were when you first heard these songs,” says 5-time Grammy award winner BJ Thomas. “I am thrilled to be hosting this special to remind everyone what a much simpler time it was back in the ‘70s and how great the music was.”

The Forever ‘70s standard package includes a free bonus album, James Taylor Greatest Hits CD, including his biggest hits, “Fire And Rain,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “Mexico,” and more. So you will get 10 CDs that include 162 original hits by the original artists. Plus, you’ll get a 24-page booklet filled with photos and stories about the artists and their music that makes the romance of the ’70s come alive again.

Now for those uber ‘70s fans that just can’t live without all those great songs, Time Life is offering a Deluxe Edition where you will receive everything from the Standard package plus get 8 mores CDs with our Heart of Classic Rock Collection! 118 additional songs including “Waiting For A Girl Like You” by Foreigner, “Keep on Loving You,” by REO Speedwagon, “Baby, I Love Your Way” by Peter Frampton, “Lady” by Styx, and 114 more! That’s a total of 280 songs on 18 CDs!!

For more information on these collections, visit TimeLife.com/Forever70s

About B.J. Thomas:

Four-time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, B.J. Thomas has sold over 70 million albums worldwide with a total of 8 #1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles throughout his 50 years in the music industry. As one of Billboard’s Top 50 Most Played Artists Over The Past 50 Years, B.J. Thomas’ hits include “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “Hooked On A Feeling,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Whatever Happened To Old Fashioned Love” and “New Looks From An Old Lover.”