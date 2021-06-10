Bitchin’ Music Group Releases Blessings From Home, Vol. 2 by L.A. Edwards 

Bitchin’ Music Group is happy to release their second album Blessings From Home: Volume 2 by L.A. Edwards. The band is composed of singer-songwriter L.A. Edwards, brothers Jesse (keys) and Harrison (drums) and Alex Vo (lead guitar). The album was produced by Ryan Hadlock (Lumineers, Vance Joy) at the legendary Bear Creek studio. Aiding them with their own creative touches on the album were two Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers alumni, bassist Ron Blair and drummer Steve Ferrone on the drums. L.A. Edwards’ Blessings From Home: Volume 1 was released in December. The album was received positively with features on American Songwriter and The Bluegrass Situation. The lead single “Trouble” was even picked up on television for CW’s Walker. Volume 2 looks to further expand upon L.A. Edwards Laurel Canyon sound mixed with their signature brother harmonies.

You can check out the full digital album on Spotify HERE, where tracks 6-10 are Vol. 2. July 4 will be the release of the vinyl collection of Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. For more information on upcoming shows check out laedwards.net.

Blessings From Home Volume 2 is composed of five tracks. In stark contrast to Volume 1, Edwards’ latest batch of songs are instrumentally sparse, filled with cautiously optimistic yearnings for love and living. Lead single “Saint Augustine” showcases the baren production that Hadlock has become known for in recent years, showcasing stark lyrics on top of jangling mandolin. Tracks “I Want You” and “If I Had You” dabble in familiar hardworking, mid-tempo Heartbreakers territory. The additional five songs round out the entirety of the Blessings From Home for a total of ten tracks.

Bitchin’ Music Group is the music label from the award winning almond dip Bitchin’ Sauce. L.A. Edwards has been a working musician for many years. The founding of Bitchin’ Sauce as a brand is inextricably tied to music. Bitchin’ Music Group is the culmination of years of work for the Edwards. They both supported each other’s dreams while being committed to their crafts and family. Bitchin’ Sauce has grown into one of the most successful specialty food brands in the country, while L.A. Edwards has continued to pump out albums and work as an artist all over the country. As the president of the music label, L.A. looks to add additional up-and-coming artists with the completion of their studio in late 2021.

About Bitchin’ Music Group

Bitchin’ Music Group is an artist-first independent record label founded by singer-songwriter L.A. Edwards and his wife & business partner Starr Edwards. The Bitchin’ Music Group label is focused on developing established and up-and-coming artists across the americana, country, and rock genres.

