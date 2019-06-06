Billy Ray Cyrus Will Perform With Lil Nas X at the 2019 BET Awards

Billy Ray Cyrus is going to perform at the 2019 BET Awards with his new best buddy,Lil Nas X. The collaborators will perform their rendition of Lil Nas X’s smash “Old Town Road” during a live taping of the show in Los Angeles.

The pair is one of a dozen performances set to take place, alongside Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, Lizzo, H.E.R. and more. Country’s new hottest duo’s BET appearance follows a string of live performances. The Atlanta-based rapper and country icon first debuted the now-viral “Old Town Road” live during 2019 Stagecoach Festival, followed by a performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami weeks later. Lil Nas X also performed the breakthrough track solo during a pre-game rally in Boston before Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, and the pair were also invited by Cardi B to sing the hit with her during her headlining slot at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in New Jersey.

“I knew for a fact that this song would take me to another level but … I can’t say I knew that it was going to be worldwide or nationwide,” Lil Nas X admits in an interview with Nightline. “This is only the beginning. And you know people won’t realize that until they realize it.”

“When I hear something, I don’t necessarily try to define it by what is its musical genre,” Cyrus adds. “I say ‘do I relate to that song? Does it feel like my roots?’ ‘Old Town Road’ was all of me, it was my past, present and future. It had everything that I’d been raised on my whole life – banjo, bluegrass and [a] solid country hook.”

Actress Regina Hall will host the 19th annual BET Awards, which are set to take place at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with a live taping on June 23 at 8PM ET.