Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son, Braison Cyrus, Shows Off His Country Roots on ‘Fallon’

Billy Ray Cyrus’ son Braison made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Dec. 12) singing his debut single “I’ll Never Leave You.”

With that performance, the sweet-singing 24-year-old proved that country roots run deep within the voices of the ultra-musical family.

“Can’t wait to see and hear this young man tonight,” Braison’s dad, country classic Billy Ray, wrote on his Instagram page prior to the performance.

It’s been quite a year for the Cyrus family, as they have experienced both love and tragedy in recent months. In November, Braison’s sister, Miley Cyrus, informed fans that she had lost her Malibu home in the California wildfires. Yet, in the very same month, Braison announced his engagement to his girlfriend Stella McBride.

“She said yes,” Braison writes on Nov. 23, alongside a picture of the happy couple. “My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you.”

Braison has not only worked as a musician in recent years, but has also been featured in films like Heels (2016) and Doc (2001).