Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X’s Hit Single “Old Town Road” Featured In “Rambo: Last Blood” Movie Trailer

Lionsgate unleashed a new trailer featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road“ to promote the September 20 release of “Rambo: Last Blood,” starring Sylvester Stallone.

The trailer’s release coincides with the eighth consecutive week “Old Town Road” rules the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 and boasts the second-biggest streaming week ever following the May 17 premiere of the official video.

“Old Town Road” continues to shatter its own records and knocked itself out of the No. 2 streaming spot with 130.7 million last week.

Three years before “Old Town Road,” Cyrus began planning his passion project, The SnakeDoctor Circus, with his longtime musical soulmate, Don Von Tress. The concept album, which “employs some fanciful allegorical imagery to make a very serious real-life point” (Taste of Country),” is available now via BMG.

Billboard compared Cyrus’ performance of “I’ve Been Around” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as a “powerful Johnny Cash-like ballad.”

Be sure to follow Cyrus on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information on Billy Ray Cyrus and his upcoming projects, visit BillyRayCyrus.com.