Billy Ray Cyrus and Johnny McGuire Debut ‘Chevys and Fords’

Billy Ray Cyrus, who’s still riding high on his chart-topping collab with Lil Nas X, has teamed up with country newcomer Johnny McGuire on a new single, “Chevys and Fords.”

“They were red, white and rusty / All dented up and dusty / They were sitting in that church parking lot every Sunday / Out in front of the bars / Or parked under the stars / With a girl in your arms / Who don’t want nothin’ more / Than a guy from a long line of Chevys and Fords”, the pair sing in the chorus.

“No matter how you slice it, I’m still Billy Ray Cyrus from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and I love country music,” Cyrus said in a press release. “And I love a great country song. This is such a full-circle moment. It’s like starting a new band. I’m so grateful and humbled just to be here.”

“Billy Ray is a living legend and I’m so honored to be able to work on this project with him,” McGuire added. “His support has been incredible and I’m so grateful.”

Fans may remember McGuire from the country duo Walker McGuire. The duo disbanded in Feb. of 2019. This marks McGuire’s first solo single release.

McGuire and Cyrus originally debuted the song live during CMA Fest in June. McGuire recently teased that he and Cyrus are working on a music video for the single. The video clip shows the pair on motorcycles with American flags.

The song was produced by Mickey Jack Cones and written by McGuire, Jordan Walker, Rodney Clawson and Ben Hayslip.