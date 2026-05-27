Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Noah Cyrus team up on the song ‘On Our Way Along’

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Billy Ray Cyrus is ushering in a new chapter with the release of “On Our Way Along,” a heartfelt duet with his daughter, Noah Cyrus. The song serves as the lead single from Billy Ray’s upcoming album The Hill, set to arrive June 16.

More than a simple collaboration, the track highlights the deep creative and personal ties within the Cyrus family. Noah not only lends her voice but also plays a role in shaping the song, while Billy Ray’s son, Braison Cyrus, co-wrote and co-produced both the single and the full album. The result is a project rooted in shared artistry and family connection.

The Hill marks Billy Ray’s first full collection of new studio material in over a decade, signaling a return to his Nashville songwriting foundation and a renewed sense of purpose. Reflecting on the moment, he shared, “Talk about full circle. This is a really special time in my life, after the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with Miley last week on Disney, and now releasing ‘On Our Way Along’ with Braison and Noah. Braison put together an eclectic group of musicians when we recorded it at the world-famous Castle studios. It’s a celebration of all things music and family. Made from the heart… for the heart.”

Noah echoed that sentiment, saying, “I’m really proud to be teaming up with my dad and my brother Braison (our producer) for this song. Braison’s produced a beautiful album and I’m happy to be just a small part of it and our father’s legacy.”

The song arrives alongside a music video directed by Dustin Haney, known for his work with artists including Billy Ray’s other daughter, Miley Cyrus, as well as Shawn Mendes, and Kelsea Ballerini. Filmed on the Cyrus family’s Nashville property, the visual mirrors the song’s emotional core and underscores its themes of legacy and togetherness.

The release follows renewed attention around Billy Ray’s involvement in a recent Hannah Montana reunion, reintroducing him to longtime fans and a new generation alike.

See the video for On Our Way Along: HERE.