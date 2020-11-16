Billy F. Otis “On My Street” now available to AC radio

We are thrilled here about the new Billy F Otis single On My Street.

Chad Bell/National Radio Hits

Billy F Otis has another winner on his hands with his new On My Street.

Gary Hendrix/Independent Music Network

Billy F Otis is back at radio with another gem in “On My Street”. Billy got started late in life playing music but he hits it with all the passion he can muster. Billy writes and sings Songs About Life You Want To Hear and hes a story teller. These are songs that everyone can identify with. Who hasnt ever had to tried to get up enough courage to walk up and try to talk to their Fantasy Across The Room? We all have. Thats the beauty of the song. Billy started playing music late in life, when he was 40 years old to be exact. His brother-in-law gave him a C harmonica and instructional book for his 40th birthday. He started to learn to sing and play the harmonica and within a few years was fronting The Crow Valley Band which was a fixture on the Washington, DC bar and night club circuit. The Crow Valley Band was good and they played the Blues. In his mid-fifties Billy started writing songs with local DC guitar ace Mike Ault. Back then Billy didnt play guitar but Mike did and he was good. Mike wrote the music and Billy wrote the lyrics and before long they had a guitar case full of songs. As life sometimes does it sends people down different paths. Mike began to focus more on playing guitar for manufacturer Paul Reed Smith in his band the PRS Band and Billy got sober. Now in recovery Billy had all these songs but no one to play them with, so he did the only thing he knew how to do. He taught himself how to play guitar and began pursuing his dreams as a solo artist, singing and playing the tunes he had written with Mike and others that he had written on his own. Fantasy Across The Room is one of those songs. Fast forward to today Billy is playing writing and singing music full time and there is nothing he else he wants to do. His greatest ambition is to perform his original music wherever and whenever he can. Its his hope that you enjoy this song and the others he sings half as much as he did creating them. The new On My Street takes Billy F Otis to an even higher level.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Billy F. Otis

Song Title: On My Street

Publishing: Billy F. Otis

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: On My Street

Record Label: CVB Music