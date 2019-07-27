Billy Craig releases Frampton

TM Records announce music artist Billy Craig’s release of the first single from his brand-new album BEYOND THE PALE. As a tribute to one of his longtime musical influences, the first single off this unique instrumental album is the ultra-mellifluous song “FRAMPTON.”

“Peter Frampton is one of those guitarists who has always spoken to me with his deeply melodic feel,” says Billy. “He inspired me as a kid to take the musical direction in life that I have. With Peter’s current and final tour and fight with myositis, I just wanted to dedicate a song as a tribute to him and maybe increase awareness of this degenerative muscle disease in the process.”

Billy Craig’s Beyond the Pale is a fully loaded, guitar-laden instrumental album that has allowed him to cut loose in many directions as an instrumentalist, guitarist, and composer. It’s a listening experience that explores many emotional landscapes and expressions.

Currently one of the touring guitarists for legendary rock band BROWNSVILLE STATION® (Smokin’ in the Boys’ Room), Billy has also pursued a solo musical direction with four rock, country, and Americana albums to his credit. After releasing his fourth, Sonic Tunesmith, at the end of 2018, he wanted to check another item off his musical bucket list with an instrumental album. Beyond the Pale in 2019, designed and created as a listening experience does just that. “FRAMPTON” is a highly accessible and memorable honeyed song built for radio with great crossover potential.

Click for the press release, artwork, MP3 or WAV

http://bit.ly/BillyCraig-FRAMPTON

About Billy Craig

ATM Records

586-321-2286