Billy Bob’s Texas Reopens. . .Again!

The legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, first opened in 1981. Billy Bob’s Texas has applied for a new permit that would allow the legendary Stockyards bar to open and operate as a restaurant, under restaurant guidelines. Management is still working on a few details but has every intention of opening BBT and the Honky Tonk Kitchen sometime between August 12-14.

New Concerts Announced for August!

Tickets for most of these shows will go on sale this Friday, August 7 at 10AM

Friday, August 14 – The Bellamy Brothers (10 PM)

Saturday, August 15 – Flatland Cavalry (10 PM)

Friday, August 21 – Tracy Byrd (10 PM)

Saturday, August 22 – Casey Donahew (10 PM)

Sunday, August 23 – Chad Prather (8 PM)

Friday, August 28 – TBA

Sunday, August 29 – Josh Abbott Band (10 PM)

These upcoming concerts will be limited to 1,200 tickets; however, capacities could change after the first weekend of shows.

1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats

200 socially distanced General Admission

* There will be no bull riding shows or valet services at this time.

Billy Bob’s Texas remains dedicated to the health and well-being of the staff, guests, and entertainers. Learn more about the safety and sanitation processes at billybobstexas.com/safeandclean.

Upcoming concerts at Billy Bob’s Texas:

Sammy Kershaw (9/11), Shane Smith & The Saints (10/17), “Hold My Beer and Watch This” Tour with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (10/23), Lonestar (10/30), Robert Earl Keen (11/6), Josh Ward (11/13), Colter Wall (11/19), Easton Corbin (11/27), Stoney LaRue (12/5), Jon Pardi (12/10 & 12/11), Randall King (1/29), Ted Nugent (1/30).

Casey & Melinda Donahew host “Boots and Blood” Drive at Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club

Did you know that every two seconds, someone in America requires blood? People with cancer, trauma patients, premature babies, accident victims and more.

As a national network, the Red Cross has a responsibility to meet the demand for blood and help ensure it is available for patients whenever and wherever it is needed, but we need your help. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a decline in blood units collected.

WHAT: Casey & Melinda Donahew partner with the American Red Cross

to host “Boots and Blood” Drive

WHEN: Saturday, August 8 | 9AM – 3 PM

WHERE: Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club, 2525 Rodeo Plaza Fort Worth, TX 76164

Casey will be playing music throughout the day, so the donors can hear some live music while they donate! Casey and Melinda will also be giving away goodie bags.

Red Cross is taking all safety precautions to protect donors and staff. Everyone that comes into the blood drive will have to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All surfaces are completely sanitized between donors. As an added benefit, all blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to blood donors.

Note: The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test, and a positive antibody test results do not confirm infection or immunity; a positive antibody test indicates potential exposure to the virus.

Rep. Williams to Hold Press Conference at Billy Bob’s Texas

Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX-25) will be holding a press conference at Billy Bob’s Texas on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00AM (CT) highlighting the urgency of providing relief to independent live music venues through the Save Our Stages Act. He will be joined by venue owners and artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There will be an opportunity to film b-roll footage at the venue beginning at 11:00AM CT. Details are as follows: WHAT: Congressman Roger Williams holds press conference at Billy Bob’s Texas

WHEN: Friday, August 7, 2020 11:00AM – 11:45AM CT

WHERE: Billy Bob’s Texas 2520 Rodeo Plaza Fort Worth, TX 76164 Wearing a face covering and adhering to social distancing guidelines will be mandatory for the event. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Heather Douglass (Heather.Douglass@mail.house.gov). Congressman Williams recently introduced the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act to create a grant program through the Small Business Administration specifically for independent live music venues facing devastation during COVID-19. To view quotes of support for the Save Our Stages Act from artists and Texas-based music venues, please click here. To view Congressman Williams’ earlier remarks on the House floor urging passage of the bill, please click here.

Circle airing Live At Billy Bob’s Texas!

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more.Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob’s Texas! Launched in January, Circle Media celebrates the country lifestyle and puts fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV. Go to CirclePlus.com for shows, schedules and a simple guide to getting the channel. Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information. About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”. The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums. Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music. To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch, or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com. For important updates and more information visit Billy Bob’s Texas social channels linked below.

